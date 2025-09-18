NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that while Russia’s defense spending is increasing, it is not being squandered. He highlighted that both the country’s defense industry and military are undergoing significant qualitative transformations.

"This defense industry spending does not go down the drain," Putin affirmed. "Our defense sector and armed forces have evolved substantially. Naturally, this requires resources. These are not wasteful expenditures - they are a necessary part of progress. And indeed, they have increased."

Speaking during a meeting with parliamentary faction leaders, the president underscored the importance of balanced decision-making. "We are making careful choices that enable us to advance," he said. Putin also stressed the importance of maintaining social obligations amid the rising defense budget, stating, "Ensuring the fulfillment of social commitments remains a top priority even as defense spending grows."