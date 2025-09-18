US observers saw no threats to NATO at Zapad 2025 exercises — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has emphasized that Russia hopes US observers at the just-ended Zapad 2025 strategic exercises were be able to objectively assess the nature of the drills. She stated at a news briefing that the exercises were purely defensive and did not pose a military threat to NATO.

"We hope that the participation of US monitors helped them see the event objectively, free from the myths sometimes propagated by the media," Zakharova said. "They should examine the exercises' nature and understand that these are solely defensive maneuvers, aimed at rehearsing scenarios for repelling potential aggression against the Union State. These exercises do not create any risks or military threats against NATO's eastern flank. We have reiterated this point multiple times."

The Zapad 2025 exercises, conducted by the Russian and Belarusian Armed Forces, took place from September 12 to 16 at the Mulino training ground in Russia. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the drills included extensive use of unmanned aircraft, ground-based robotic systems, and electronic warfare tools. Participants practiced assault operations using motorcycles, buggies, and ATVs; countered enemy unmanned aircraft through various means; and demonstrated effective deployment of air defense systems, precision-guided munitions, and modern counter-battery weapons - drawing on experiences from the special military operation in Ukraine.

The Ministry also reported that over 100 representatives from the military-diplomatic corps and international guests from 55 countries observed the exercises. Twenty-five foreign delegations attended, with 16 countries sending official representatives and six contributing military contingents to participate in the drills.