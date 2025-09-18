US realizes impossibility of ignoring referendum results in Crimea, other regions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump understands that the results of the referendums in Crimea and other regions cannot be ignored and must be taken into account in any future agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Trump administration understands the problems associated with NATO. They have said so publicly. There is an understanding that the referendums held in Crimea and other territories cannot be ignored, and that any agreement must take into account the results of these referendums," the top diplomat said in an interview with a Channel One program.

"They have essentially recognized our approaches and are working on that basis," the Russian foreign minister noted.