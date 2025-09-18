US realizes talking to China, India in language of tariffs will not be possible — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The United States has begun to understand in its dealings with China and India that it will not be possible to talk to them in the language of tariffs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview aired on Channel One.

One can already see how US demands are perceived in Beijing and New Delhi, he noted. "Besides the fact that this undermines the economic well-being of those countries, it at least creates very serious difficulties for them, forcing them to seek new markets, energy supplies, new sources, forcing them to pay higher prices. But beyond this, and perhaps even more importantly than this, there is a moral and political opposition to this approach," the minister added.

"Both China and India are ancient civilizations. And talking to them like 'either you stop doing what I don't like or I'll impose tariffs on you' won't work. And the ongoing contacts between Beijing and Washington, between New Delhi and Washington, show that the American side understands it, too," Lavrov stressed.