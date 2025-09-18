Russia, US both want to maintain dialogue between presidents — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Moscow wants to maintain the dialogue that has been established between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump, and Washington wants the same thing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We want to maintain the dialogue established between our presidents, top diplomats, and other channels, as well as between national security advisors and special representatives of the two presidents. We see that the US side has the same desire," Lavrov said in an interview with a Channel One program.

On August 15, Putin and Trump met at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. The meeting lasted about three hours, including a one-on-one conversation in the US leader's limousine en route to the main venue of the talks, as well as negotiations in a three-on-three format. Russia was represented by Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US was represented by State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new chapter in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation, and invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president spoke of the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.