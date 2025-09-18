Lavrov's address at UN General Assembly session due September 27 — MFA

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is tentatively scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on September 27, with the exact date to be confirmed at a later time, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced during a news briefing.

"The High-Level Week of the 80th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly will commence in New York on September 23. This will undoubtedly be one of the most significant international events of the year. As you know, the Russian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. His agenda is expected to be exceptionally busy, with his keynote speech from the General Assembly rostrum serving as the focal point. While the speech is currently scheduled for September 27, I would like to assure you that this date will be officially confirmed and communicated to you in due time," she stated.