CSTO has not yet broached topic of security on Polish border — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has not yet broached the topic of security on the border with Poland, Mikael Agasandyan, director of the First Department for CIS Countries at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS.

"No, so far, none of our members has brought this up," he said.

The diplomat reiterated that the CSTO has a certain mechanism: any member state can raise an issue and put it up for discussion. "But so far, this issue has not yet been discussed," he noted.

On September 9, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the closure of Poland’s border with Belarus, effective from the night of September 11-12. The measure was a response to the commencement of the Zapad 2025 Belarusian-Russian military exercises. The closure applies to both entry and exit, affecting individuals as well as freight transportation by road and rail, and will remain in place "until further notice."

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry condemned Warsaw’s decision, describing it as unfounded and harmful to ordinary people. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged Poland to reconsider its actions, warning of potential repercussions and calling for the border to be opened as soon as possible.