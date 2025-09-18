MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Europe's elite are pursuing a more confrontational stance toward Russia than NATO itself. This perspective was articulated by Georgy Muradov, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian President, in an interview with TASS. He stated, "Since Donald Trump assumed office in the United States, it has been the European elites who have adopted the most confrontational approach toward Russia. I emphasize - this refers to the elites, not the ordinary residents of European countries."

Muradov went on to criticize the European strategy, saying, "By declaring the creation of an 'iron curtain' - a wall of 18 sanctions packages - they have condemned themselves to significant difficulties and have abandoned any hope of lasting survival. Eight years ago, during European conferences when sanctions were already being intensively imposed, I bluntly said: 'We are self-sufficient; you will ultimately perish."

He highlighted that many European populations, particularly in the Balkans, do not support conflict with Russia. "The people of numerous European nations, especially those with historical ties to Russia such as Balkan and Orthodox countries, largely oppose war. Public approval ratings for Russia and its leadership reach 75-80%. Nevertheless, governments in these countries are often led by factions subservient to EU authorities who pursue policies detrimental to their own nations," Muradov added.

According to Muradov, European elites are behaving "like a pack of frenzied jackals," attempting to weaken Russia through continued sanctions. "They still cling to the hope of inflicting some damage on Russia. But they are beginning to realize that their efforts are futile, especially without US support. If they fail to understand this, then their protests are just noise," he asserted.

On July 18, the European Union approved its 18th package of sanctions against Russia. This included a reduction of the oil price ceiling to $47.6 per barrel, sanctions against the Nord Stream pipeline, blacklisting of 105 tankers transporting Russian oil, restrictions on the banking sector, and export controls on dual-use goods and technologies.