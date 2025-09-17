Russia to work with 'responsible players' on global security — interior minister

LIANYUNGANG, China, September 17. /TASS/. Russia plans to contribute to collective security in the world together with responsible global partners, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told the Global Forum on Cooperation in the Field of Public Security.

"Russia is determined to join forces with responsible players in foreign policy to face new challenges to collective security and build a truly balanced model taking into account the interests of the widest possible range of countries," Kolokoltsev said. "We see that we have a lot of like-minded people."

The minister said that Russia is building a meaningful and constructive dialogue with all partners interested in maintaining stability and overcoming threats. According to him, Russia calls for equal cooperation based on compliance with agreed modalities, without imposing unilateral approaches and monopolizing the law enforcement agenda by individual countries.

"We strongly condemn attempts by destructive forces to discredit the principles of the post-war world order and impose an order based on certain unwritten rules on everyone," Kolokoltsev said. He also pointed to the need to take into account national and regional interests, the special features and experience of each state, and respect the cultural, social and political diversity of the modern world.

The Global Public Security Cooperation Forum is taking place in Lianyungang, a port city in China's eastern Jiangsu Province. It is attended by about 800 representatives of law enforcement agencies and security experts from around the world.