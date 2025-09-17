China, Russia can lay foundation for fairer world order

BEIJING, September 17. /TASS/. Russia and China have the opportunity to jointly create the foundation for a more equitable world order, Sergey Karaganov, the honorary chairman of the Presidium of the Council for Foreign and Defense Policy (CFDP), told TASS.

"If Russia and China stand together, and especially if India joins us, our countries will become the foundation for a future, relatively peaceful, and more equitable world order," he said at the 12th Xiangshan Forum on international security held in Beijing.

According to the expert, Sino-Russian cooperation in the field of security, including military-to-military interaction, "is developing strongly." "De facto allied relations triple Russia’s aggregate power and double China’s. This is not a case of a simple ‘one-plus-one’, together we make ‘six plus eight,’" he emphasized. "Therefore, it is necessary to deepen relations, to be extremely careful so that they are preserved and strengthened between the elites and the youth of both countries. Most importantly, we need a shared vision and an understanding of where the world should move."

Karaganov noted that Russia and China still face an "acute period" ahead, during which they will have to overcome the "residual resistance of the West, its last fierce pushback." He expressed confidence that, despite this confrontation and the expected "enormous number of problems," Moscow and Beijing will successfully form the foundation for a new type of multilateral international cooperation, particularly because Russian and Chinese cultures are inherently oriented toward mutual interaction based on respect for other countries.

As Karaganov clarified, the strengthening of Russia and China, which use their military potential to maintain peace, "helps both themselves and everyone else." "If we act cautiously and carefully toward each other, this strengthening will benefit both Russia and the People’s Republic of China," he explained. "Perhaps, if it were not for the strength of the Soviet Union, the Americans would never have wanted to befriend China. Now China benefits from Russia’s strength: we are their most powerful military-strategic rear, and they are our most important economic ally."

The expert cautioned that, despite the positive trend in Russian-Chinese relations, Moscow and Beijing must remain vigilant. "We must be attentive to not give external forces, which are very interested in driving Russia and China apart, an opening. First and foremost, this refers to the United States, and to a lesser extent, Europe," he concluded.

Security forum in Beijing

Delegations from Russia and around 100 other countries have arrived in the Chinese capital Beijing to take part in the 12th Beijing annual Xiangshan Forum on security, to be held on September 17-19. The main theme of this large-scale event is ‘Upholding International Order and Promoting Peaceful Development.’ The Xiangshan Forum has been organized annually since 2006 by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Academy of Military Sciences. The event traditionally focuses on international security cooperation in Asia-Pacific and on a global scale. Its main principles are equality, transparency, tolerance and sharing experience.