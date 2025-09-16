EU postpones 19th package of sanctions over Trump's refusal to support it — expert

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The EU has postponed adopting the 19th package of sanctions against Russia because it failed to enlist the support of the administration of US President Donald Trump, while a unilateral adoption will clearly show the political bankruptcy of the union, Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, said.

"I think the main reason for the indefinite postponement was the position that the Trump administration has taken on American sanctions and the pressure measures against both Russia and Russia's key partners, namely that the Trump administration has set obviously impossible conditions for the European Union to get Washington to also introduce some new anti-Russian sanctions and new pressure measures against China and India," Suslov, who is also an expert at the Valdai Club, told TASS.

"The desire of the European Union to somehow act together with the United States, after all, to convince it to do something against Russia, against its partners, is the main reason for this delay. Plus, we know that difficulties have arisen even on non-economic issues of the 19th package. Namely, with the further tightening of the visa regime against Russia. Because the euroelites, including representatives of the European Commission, quite obviously took the initiative to introduce even greater restrictions on the issuance of tourist visas for Russians."

Suslov said that Europe is not ready to fulfill the American requirements and conditions, which are formulated quite clearly by Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"Europe cannot fulfill them literally. But Europe is still trying to find some kind of compromise to come out on behalf of the Group of Seven together with the United States, in some joint ways. Because Europe understands perfectly well that if the United States does not introduce any new measures, additional anti-Russian sanctions from the European Union will be absolutely meaningless and counterproductive for the European Union itself," he continued.

According to the expert, if Europe adopts unilaterally something without the participation of the United States, it will be evidence of the political bankruptcy of the EU.

"They don't want to let that happen," he said. "They just want to be together. The United States obviously doesn't want to either, and they link it to impossible demands."

Purchases of Russian oil

The expert said that the European Union is striving to coordinate at least some compromise formulations with the Trump administration.

"That is, not a complete rejection of, say, Russian oil, but some statements, promises from Hungary and Slovakia that they will diversify their supplies, that they will limit the import of Russian oil in such and such a time frame. This is why the European Commission is currently negotiating with Budapest and Bratislava, among others," Suslov said.

According to him, the same applies to the duties on China and India.

"It is obvious that the European Union cannot afford to impose duties on China and India, with whom it is conducting trade negotiations, but it is discussing some specific targeted sanctions against some Chinese and Indian companies and is trying to present this to the United States, as is Europe's willingness to tighten its approach, so that nevertheless the Trump administration has also toughened up its approach," he said.

The visa issue

The analyst said that the restriction of movement within the Schengen area for Russian diplomats was also discussed as one of the measures of the 19th package. "It was not possible to reach an agreement here either, because several European Union countries opposed it, those which still depend on tourism from Russia. That is, Greece, Italy, first of all, the countries of Southern Europe," the expert added. "Actually, that's why there was such a delay for an indefinite period."