Postponement of anti-Russian sanctions exposes crisis within EU — Russian expert

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The fact that the European Union has postponed discussing the next package of anti-Russian sanctions, let alone adopting it, reveals a crisis within the community, a Russian expert told TASS.

Bloomberg said earlier, citing a source, that the European Union has decided to postpone its next batch of Russian sanctions to align itself with the priorities of the Group of Seven nations after the United States’ call for tougher restrictions on Russia, China, and India.

"The postponement of even the discussion of the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions, let alone its adoption, signals a crisis inside the European Union. Simple and painless measures have long been exhausted: everything that could have been imposed without critical damage to themselves has already been imposed," said Boris Pervushin, an expert and professor at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.

Each new restriction hits first of all Europeans themselves - either on the energy sector or industry or trade, he explained, adding that sanctions are so painful for Europe that it is reluctant to even discuss them.

"Eastern Europe insists on as much tougher sanctions as possible at any cost, while southern countries are defending their travel and trade sectors and leading economies, such as Germany and France, are trying to balance between politics and economy. Phrases like ‘the timeframe has not been announced’ are only a diplomatic screen to hide the inability to reach accord. The reality is that it is becoming increasingly difficult for the European Union to continue playing unity," Pervushin said.

"The conclusion is as follows: instead of thinking about how to ‘punish Moscow,’ Brussels is now focused on how not to ruin its own economy. That is why the process of discussing further sanctions often turns into a protracted and delayed decision," he added.