Russian senator does not exclude new division of Poland which falls in the same trap

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Polish authorities with their aggressive Russophobic policy course and statements are "falling in the same trap" and risk pushing the country again toward the loss of statehood and division, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee said.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski proposed establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"Poland has always been an unfriendly country with regard to Russia and Belarus. And now, due to their Russophobia, certain Polish politicians act recklessly. They are again falling in the old trap. If Poland continues "to look East," accusing it of all sorts of threats to the Polish statehood, it is quite possible that it will experience division again as it happened time and again in its history," the senator wrote on his Telegram channel.