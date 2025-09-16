MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Over the past day, the Ukrainian army has suffered 1,435 military personnel losses in the zone of the special military operation, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a bulletin.

The casualties of the Ukrainian army in the area of responsibility of the North group of forces reached 185 soldiers, the West exceeded 230 soldiers, the South amounted to 260, the Center reached 445, the East over 255, the Dnepr saw up to 60 soldiers.

The North, West, and South Battlegroups

Units of the North group of forces repelled formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, and a border detachment of the Ukrainian Border Service in the areas of the settlements of Pavlovka, Alekseyevka, Stepnoye, and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region. In the Kharkov direction, units of the mechanized and motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Ploskoye and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian army lost seven vehicles and three field artillery pieces, including a 155-mm M777 US-made howitzer. Two counter-battery radar stations and six material depots were destroyed.

The units of the Zapad group of forces have enhanced their tactical position. They defeated the manpower and equipment of three mechanized, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in the areas of Kupyansk, Nechvolodovka, Boguslavka, Borovskaya Andreyevka, Gorokhovatka in the Kharkov Region, and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy's losses amounted to 29 vehicles and two artillery pieces. Five electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots were destroyed.

The units of the Southern group of forces have taken more favorable positions. The formations of five mechanized motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army, the National Guard brigade, and the assault brigade of the National Police of Ukraine were defeated in the areas of the settlements of Seversk, Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, and Minkovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost five armored combat vehicles, 12 vehicles, and four field artillery pieces, including a 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system manufactured by the United States. An electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots were destroyed.

Battlegroups Center, East, Dnepr

The Center group of forces has strengthened its position along the front line. It defeated the manpower and equipment of three mechanized, motorized infantry, jaeger, assault, three amphibious assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, three marine brigades, two air defense brigades, and two National Guard brigades in the areas of the settlements of Artyomovka, Rodinskoye, Dimitrov, and Krasnoarmeisk of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The losses of the Ukrainian army amounted to an armored combat vehicle and four vehicles.

The units of the Vostok group of forces continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses. They defeated formations of three mechanized, assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and three air defense brigades in the areas of the settlements of Chervonoye, Dorozhnyanka, Novogrigorovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Velikomikhailovka, and Alekseyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk region. The Ukrainian army lost an armored combat vehicle and 15 vehicles.

Units of the Dnepr group of forces defeated the manpower and equipment of the mechanized, mountain assault brigades, and three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in the areas of the settlements of Magdalinovka, Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Burgunka, Antonovka, and Belozerka in the Kherson Region. The losses of the Ukrainian army amounted to eight vehicles and an artillery piece. Four electronic warfare stations, and four ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed.