Threats from East used to mask Western Europe’s catastrophic condition — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The West is creating an alleged threat from the East to mask its own domestic economic problems, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This is being done because the situation in Western Europe is catastrophic from the economic point of view, from the point of view of the reckless venture around Ukraine they have plunged into. They need to continue imposing this Russophobia and Belarusophobia," she told reporters.

According to Zakharova, they have to "invent new theses" to keep this Russophobia and Belarusophobia afloat. "They are trying to intimidate their own population by pseudo-aggressive actions from the East to raise more money to support the Kiev regime and drive themselves deeper into an absolute abyss, into a whirlpool of the machination they have designed themselves," she said.

In this context, she drew attention to Poland’s policy in recent years. "I think this is absolutely evident that Warsaw has adopted an extremely aggressive and destructive position - this is not mere animosity but practical actions against Belarus," she noted, referring to the closure of the Polish-Belarusian border. The recent incident with drones, in her words, was yet another Warsaw’s provocation. "Regrettably, this was not the first and probably not the last one," she added.