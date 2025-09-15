MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has reported that Ukraine’s armed forces suffered approximately 1,435 casualties in a single day due to actions by various Russian troop groups engaged in the special military operation zone.

In the area overseen by Battlegroup North, enemy losses reached up to 150 personnel. Battlegroup West reported over 240 casualties, while Battlegroup South accounted for up to 260. Battlegroup Center incurred losses of approximately 460, Battlegroup East around 260, and Battlegroup Dnepr approximately 65.

Battlegroup North targeted Ukrainian units in the Sumy Region, inflicting losses on three mechanized brigades, an airborne assault regiment, and a territorial defense brigade in areas including Stepnoye, Varachino, Grunovka, and Alekseyevka. In the Kharkov direction, Ukrainian mechanized infantry and territorial defense brigades suffered losses in Volchansk and Zhovtnevoye. The Ukrainian forces lost one armored combat vehicle, seven other vehicles, and three artillery pieces – one of Western origin. Additionally, they lost an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot, and five supply depots.

Units of Battlegroup West strengthened their tactical positions, damaging two Ukrainian mechanized brigades and an assault brigade around Yampol, Shandrigolovo, and Karpovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. Their losses included one tank, five armored combat vehicles, 22 other vehicles, and two artillery pieces – one Western-made. Nine electronic warfare stations and nine ammunition depots were destroyed.

Battlegroup South advanced to better positions, striking four Ukrainian mechanized, mountain assault, assault, and airmobile brigades, as well as a marine brigade and territorial defense units in Zakotnoye, Platonovka, Konstantinovka, Seversk, Aleksandro-Kalinovo, and Artema in the Donetsk People's Republic. Ukrainian losses included four armored combat vehicles, 15 other vehicles, and four artillery pieces. The enemy also lost two electronic warfare stations, a counter-battery station, and two materiel depots.

Units of Battlegroup Center continued their offensive into enemy defense lines, targeting Ukrainian forces in areas including Toretskoye, Artemovka, Dimitrov, Torskoye, Vladimirovka, Zolotoy Kolodez, Novoaleksandrovka, and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People's Republic. Ukrainian losses in this sector were six armored combat vehicles, three cars, and two field artillery guns.

In the east, Battlegroup East inflicted losses on Ukrainian units in Velikomikhailovka, Gavrilovka, Malomikhailovka, and Novonikolayevka in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, as well as Novoivanovka in Zaporozhye. Ukrainian forces lost two tanks, one armored combat vehicle, and ten cars. Two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed.

Battlegroup Dnepr targeted Ukrainian mechanized brigades, coastal defense units, territorial defense, and national guard brigades across multiple regions, including Stepnogorsk and Malaya Tokmachka in Zaporozhye, Belozerka and Antonovka in the Kherson Region, and Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. Enemy losses in these areas included six vehicles and one artillery piece, with five electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots destroyed.