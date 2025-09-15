EU plotting 'Serbian maidan' — Russian intel agency

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The European Union is plotting a "maidan" in Serbia with current disturbances in the country with the youth's active participation being a product of Brussels' "subversive activity," the press service of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement made available to TASS.

"The press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of the Russian Federation informs that, according to the information coming to the SVR, the current unrest in Serbia with active youth participation, is largely a product of EU subversive activity and its member states. The goal of the European liberal mainstream is to bring a compliant and loyal to Brussels leadership to power in one of the largest countries in the Balkans. It must be acknowledged that the Euro-elite achieves a lot – the youth are becoming radicalized and moving from peaceful protests to more 'revolutionary' methods of struggle and violence," the statement reads.

"However, the Western 'color revolution' scenario that was successfully tested in other countries, is failing in Serbia. The ultimate goals of the Euro-bureaucrats have not been achieved. The reason for this is the prevailing strong patriotic sentiment in Serbian society, the unifying influence of the Orthodox Church, as well as the memory of NATO aggression and the bombing of the country, which led to its disintegration," the press service emphasized.

Plans of European elites

"The Euro-elite plans to exploit the anniversary of the tragic events in Novi Sad on November 1, which triggered the protests, to sway the situation in their favor. The focus is on 'brainwashing' Serbian youth and promoting the idea of the so-called 'European bright future.' Supposedly independent media is expected to play a key role in this agenda. It is planned to enhance its 'independence' through funding from European sources claiming to be 'democratic,'" the SVR noted.

"According to the information, Serbian news agencies such as FoNet, RAM Network, Vreme, Juzne Vesti, Slobodna rec, Boom93, Podrinske, Freemedia, Indjija, SOinfo, FAR, Storyteller, as well as Link NGO, receive significant financial support from NGOs affiliated with Brussels," the intel agency pointed out.

"In Brussels, it is expected that, by pumping money into the media and NGOs, they will be able to mobilize the protest electorate and bring people out onto the streets, following a well-rehearsed script to complete the 'Serbian Maidan.' However, the deceptive promises of European officials about a 'flourishing European garden' are nothing but a lure. To pay for this elusive prospect, conquests and ancestral memory will be required. The EU does not need the proud and united Serbian people," the statement concluded.