MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s Western backers will not allow him to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to prevent the Kiev leader from "messing things up," Russian senator from the Kherson Region Igor Kastyukevich said in an interview with TASS.

"Zelensky coordinates every step with Western curators, even though he still manages to mess things up. That’s why no one will let him into Moscow. Moreover, he is partly responsible for the crisis, as he was brought to power through a military coup. I think a meeting at the highest level is possible, but it would require a lot of preliminary work," Kastyukevich said.

Earlier, following his visit to China in early September, Putin said he was ready to invite Zelensky to Moscow if he wished to meet. However, during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelensky declined the offer. Later, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin described Moscow as the best venue for a potential meeting and noted that Russia was prepared to guarantee the safety of both Zelensky and his representatives if they decided to come.