Some 290,000 attacks on Russian Central Election Commission portal registered

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. About 290,000 attacks on the portal of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) have been recorded since the beginning of the elections, with over 300 (attacks targeting - TASS) the remote electronic voting system, CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova told a briefing.

"About 290,000 attacks have been recorded on the portal of the Russian Central Election Commission, and more than 300 on the remote electronic voting system," she said.

The attacks did not affect the course of elections, Pamfilova noted, adding that the digital analogue of the voting system works "on domestic equipment and software.".