MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Forty-one mercenaries from Portugal were eliminated in Ukraine by March 2024; they are not protected by international law and are therefore a legitimate military target for Russian forces, the Russian Embassy in Portugal said on its Telegram channel.

