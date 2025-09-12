UAV attacks Smolensk NPP, no damage, radiation levels normal — Rosatom

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. A Ukrainian military drone last night targeted the operational power unit of the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant, according to a statement from Rosatom.

The incident occurred on September 12, 2025, at 3:52 a.m. Moscow time (GMT +3), when a combat UAV was intercepted by technical measures on the plant’s industrial site, near the third power unit. The drone ultimately fell and detonated close to a ventilation pipe in the reactor compartment of the active unit. The blast caused the loss of several windows in auxiliary facilities, including the start-up and reserve boiler rooms and the refrigeration station. No injuries or significant damage was reported. Authorities are currently investigating the scene.

Rosatom assured that the plant’s safe operation remains unaffected. All three power units at the Smolensk NPP are operating normally, with a combined capacity of 3,031 MW. Radiation levels at the site and surrounding areas remain within natural background levels.

This attack marks the second recent attempt by Ukrainian forces to target Russian nuclear facilities. On August 24, Ukrainian drones were intercepted near the Kursk NPP, resulting in an explosion that damaged a transformer and temporarily reduced power output.

The Smolensk NPP, operated by Rosenergoatom, supplies approximately 20 billion kWh of electricity annually - over 80% of the region’s total energy production. In August 2025 alone, the plant generated 2,069.5 million kWh, with a year-to-date total of 12,630.8 million kWh.