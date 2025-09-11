Kremlin has no further comments on drone incident in Poland

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no additional comments on a drone incident in Poland; the Russian Defense Ministry has said everything in its statement, including offering to hold consultations with Warsaw, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"No, there will be no new commentary. The important part is that it was commented on by our Defense Ministry, it also offered to hold consultations if necessary. You heard the Defense Ministry’s statement, there is nothing to add," the Kremlin official said.

Early on September 10, Poland’s Armed Forces Operational Command reported the destruction of several objects identified as drones that had violated the country’s airspace. Per Poland’s request, NATO invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty in order to launch consultations among the alliance’s members.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that overnight, Russian forces had carried out a strike on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky and Zhitomir regions, as well as in the cities of Vinnitsa and Lvov. No facilities in Poland were planned to be targeted. The range of the unmanned aerial vehicles that allegedly crossed the Polish border does not surpass 700 kilometers. The military agency added that it is ready for consultations with the Polish side "on this matter.".