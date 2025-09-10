GENEVA, September 10. /TASS/. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and his Office (OHCHR) should produce some evidence of Russia's involvement in the April 2022 Bucha massacre, or else stop accusing Moscow, Russia’s representative Artyom Isakov said.

According to him, over the past three years, Russia has heard from representatives of the world organization "only politicized attacks and accusations against itself." Moscow "is not even allowed to see the list of alleged victims," not to mention "other evidence, for example, the protocols of the forensic medical examination."

"In this regard, we again publicly demand that Mr. Turk and the OHCHR either provide the Russian side with the information they have on the aforementioned provocation, or withdraw and disavow the countless statements and reports blaming Russia for the situation in Bucha," the diplomat told the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

In July 2024, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov promised to send a new request to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to provide Moscow with the names of people whose bodies were shown in the media in connection with the anti-Russian provocation in Bucha near Kiev. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Ukraine needed the provocation in Bucha to explain the rejection of agreements with Russia, although the parties had previously reached mutually beneficial solutions at talks. According to him, the decision to abandon the negotiations was made at the behest of the Western curators, including the United Kingdom.