MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Finland, as a satellite state of the Third Reich, is no less responsible for unleashing World War II than Germany, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an op-ed for TASS titled 'The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude.’

"Finland, as a satellite of Hitler that attacked the USSR, bears exactly the same responsibility for unleashing the war, all the horrors and suffering of our population, as Nazi Germany," Medvedev emphasized. "The more so, since, criminal liability for genocide and war crimes does not imply the application of the statute of limitations, and the time when the crimes occurred does not affect their classification as crimes against humanity."

Legal grounds

The politician recalled that, according to UN General Assembly Resolution 96 (I) of 1946, the international community recognized genocide as a crime even before the adoption of the specialized Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide by the UN in 1948. "For example, the genocide of the Herero and Nama tribes in 1904-1908 by the colonial troops of Imperial Germany under General Lothar von Trotha in Namibia was classified as an act of genocide only in a special report of the Commission on Human Rights under the UN Economic and Social Council in 1985, and was recognized as such by Berlin only in 2004," he noted.

Medvedev clarified that, according to the Colonial Genocide and Reparations Claims in the 21st Century by Jeremy Sarkin, claims can be filed in a national or international court, which may apply the principles of international law and/or public and private law. "In general, international law is on the side of the victims. The very instance of crimes of this kind is much more important than how much time has elapsed since the moment they were committed. The same is true for Helsinki," he stated.

Heirs of the Finnish fascists

In this context, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council also drew attention to the fact that the swastika was removed from the flag of the Finnish Air Force as a branch of the military only in 2020. "It is noteworthy that the Finns reluctantly deigned to remove the Nazi emblem from the flags of their units as part of the reform of the flags only in August 2025, citing "external pressures," Medvedev concluded.

He emphasized that the ideological heirs of the Finnish-fascist invaders themselves constantly provide grounds for claims to be made against them. "After joining the NATO bloc, which calls Russia its enemy, Finland these days directly and rudely tramples on the historical and legal basis on which it exists," he stated.

This particularly concerns the provisions of the post-war 1947 Paris Peace Treaty between Moscow and Helsinki, from the unilateral refusal to comply with its defense articles in 1990, to which Russia did not give official consent, as well as the bilateral 1992 Treaty on the Foundations of Relations, Medvedev clarified.

