MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Helsinki’s current policies provide ample grounds for Moscow to reconsider its decision to let Finland off the hook for damages caused during World War II, estimated at 20 trillion rubles, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote in an op-ed for TASS titled 'The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude.'

The politician noted that after joining NATO, Finnish authorities began to violate previously signed agreements, including the defense clauses of the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty and the articles on refraining from the use of armed forces beyond its territory from the 1992 Treaty on the Foundations of Relations with Russia. "Such revisionism must be strictly suppressed," Medvedev emphasized, adding that otherwise, the validity of these treaties themselves comes into question.

"In other words, if there is no military-political component of the treaty - this means that we are relieved of the compensatory obligation to let bygones be bygones, close ‘historical issues’ and avoid throwing a spotlight on the question of the moral responsibility of the current Finnish government for the actions of its ancestors," Medvedev wrote.

According to him, the $300 million in reparations stipulated by the 1947 Treaty, of which only $226.5 million were actually paid, represented a gesture of goodwill on Russia’s part, one that is not appreciated by current generations. "These funds clearly do not cover all the damage that Finland inflicted on us - the Supreme Court of Karelia estimated it at 20 trillion rubles. We have every reason to do so ipso jure [by the law itself - TASS]. This is especially so against the backdrop of the anti-Russian warmongering hysteria in combination with saber-rattling afoot in Finland," he concluded.

