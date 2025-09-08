Western sanctions against Russia proved ineffective — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia over the past four years have had no impact, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the Telegram channel Yunashev Live.

"In general, one thing can probably be said: this unprecedented number of sanctions that have been imposed against our country over the past four years has had no effect," Peskov noted.

Moreover, Peskov said, sanctions turned out to be "absolutely useless" in terms of exerting pressure on Russia.

"Russia is steadily moving towards achieving the goals before it. Russia consistently adheres to the point of view, repeatedly voiced by the head of our state, that it would be preferable for us to achieve our goals and ensure our security by political and diplomatic methods," Peskov said.

However, as long as such a path is impossible due to the lack of reciprocity from Europe and Ukraine, the special military operation will continue, he said.

"No sanctions will be able to force the Russian Federation to change this stalwart position," Peskov said. "We intend to continue moving in line with the peacekeeping efforts that the United States is undertaking, President [Donald] Trump personally. We welcome these efforts, and we hope that these efforts will continue to be applied in a constructive manner.

"Actually, sanctions are an agenda that is diligently supported, first of all, by the Kiev regime and also by European countries. And, of course, they are doing everything possible to draw Washington into their orbit and impose these sanctions. Various representatives from Washington also make relevant statements, and we take them into account."

Trump and sanctions against Russia

On August 1, Trump said he intends to impose sanctions on Russia, although he acknowledged that this may not have a significant impact on the settlement in Ukraine. On August 2, the American leader also said he wanted to impose new restrictions, noting that Russia is able to cope with sanctions.

Trump had previously stated that he was setting a 50-day deadline for reaching agreements between Russia and Ukraine, after which he intends to impose 100% trade duties on Moscow and its trading partners. On July 29, he said he was disappointed with Russia and the progress in the settlement, and shortened the deadline to 10 days. However, new restrictions from the United States were not introduced.

On September 7, Kevin Hassett, head of the National Economic Council at the White House, said that the Washington administration would discuss new sanctions against Russia in the coming days, with the president making the final decision.