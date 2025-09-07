Nord Stream blasts seen as prologue to new spiral of tension in Baltic — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The acts of sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines were followed by a new spiral of tension in the Baltic region, Presidential Aide and chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev.

"It is known that the acts of sabotage at Nord Streams were only a prologue to a new and unprecedented in modern history spiral of tension in the Baltic region," he said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

"The series of strange mishaps with underwater cables and incidents with Russian ships proves that the West is seeking to up the stakes and turn the Baltic Sea into an arena of an undeclared hybrid war," he emphasized.

Earlier, the German newspaper Die Zeit reported that investigators may have identified all the saboteurs involved in the incident. According to the publication, arrest warrants have been issued for six Ukrainian nationals. A seventh suspect, believed to have died in December 2024 during military operations in eastern Ukraine, is also linked to the case. German authorities detailed that the sabotage team comprised a skipper, a coordinator, an explosives expert, and four divers, who arrived at the Baltic Sea site aboard the yacht Andromeda from Rostock.

On September 26, 2022, the explosions caused extensive damage to three Nord Stream lines and the uncommissioned Nord Stream 2. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that Moscow is convinced the attack was carried out with US support. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has launched a case over an act of international terrorism.