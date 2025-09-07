VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russia has loyal allies because it fought with them for victory in World War II and defended its people, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Irina Yarovaya told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Knowing how the Far East was defended, how we returned the Kuril Islands, and how we returned part of Sakhalin is the answer to the question of how and why the modern world behaves today. Why is there still, as in different periods of history, aggression against Russia? Because this is the territory of resources. Why do we have loyal friends? Because we won the victory together and defended our countries and peoples," Yarovaya said.

The deputy said that on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a memorial complex was created in honor of the feat of the Kuril landing. According to her, for residents of the Far East, the history of this military operation is "a story of self-knowledge and knowledge of the enormous potential that exists in the Far East. Living in the Far East, we must understand what we are the heirs of. Therefore, I proposed to the Education Ministry on September 3 to conduct lessons of courage, dedicated not just to the results of the end of World War II, but specifically to the Kuril landing in all schools of the Far East and Russia," the vice speaker added.

Yarovaya stressed that this would help students see in the heroes of the operation "the ancestors who created the Far East, which today the children themselves will further develop."

On August 18, 1945, units of the Kuril Defensive region landed on Shumshu Island. In total, during the amphibious operation 56 islands of the Kuril Ridge with a total area of 10,500 km were transferred to the Soviet Union. They still remain within the borders of Russia.

Eastern Economic Forum

