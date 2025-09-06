Russian envoy to Berlin calls West’s words about readying for war with Moscow dangerous

SCHLOB HOLTE-STUKENBROCK /Germany/, September 7. /TASS/. The statements of some Western countries about preparations for war with Russia are extremely dangerous, said Russian ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev.

"We do not accept militarization, preparation of some Western countries for war with Russia. We hear such statements from time to time. This, of course, does not please us and, in our opinion, is extremely dangerous," Nechayev said at a commemorative event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. "Relations between our countries and peoples have always shaped the political climate in Europe and on the continent, contributing to its security, stability and prosperity."

The Russian ambassador expressed hope that "the multifaceted Russian-German contacts, the unique foundation and network of bilateral cooperation and trusting partnership will be restored over time." He noted that many Germans call for this.

Politicians and military personnel of Western countries, including Germany, have recently regularly said they think that a Russian attack on the NATO territory is possible. Russia has repeatedly denied such allegations.

Speaking on June 19 at a meeting organized by TASS with the heads of the world's leading news agencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the allegations that Russia is going to attack the European and NATO countries a lie and nonsense. According to him, statements about a possible Russian attack are needed to mislead people of these countries.