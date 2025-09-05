Putin announces plans to modernize military transport aviation

SAMARA, September 6. /TASS/. The mass production of PD-26 turbojet engines will make it possible to modernize Russia’s military transport aviation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The implementation of this project [for the mass production of PD-26 engines] will make it possible for us not only to modernize our military transport aviation but will also open up prospects for building a new-generation wide-body civilian airliner," he said at a meeting on engine-building.

According to the Russian president, this project can be implemented in cooperation with Russia’s partners who already show interest in it.