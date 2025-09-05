Judicial system in Ukraine has been destroyed as such — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The judicial system of Ukraine has been destroyed, which indicates that the country does not meet democratic standards, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"It is clear that there [in Ukraine] things have reached the point of destroying the judicial system as such. This is another clear sign of the ostensibly 'democratic' nature of today's Ukrainian government," he said.

Putin noted that partly due to the lack of a judicial system in Ukraine, it will be impossible to reach an agreement on key issues with Kiev’s representatives.

"The Constitutional Court [of Ukraine] does not work, because after requests addressed to the Constitutional Court regarding the legitimacy of the current government, the court avoided these decisions, and the head of the regime simply ordered the security not to let the chairman of the Constitutional Court to his workplace. That's the kind of "democracy" there is. The chairman of the Supreme Court is in prison on corruption charges. It is well known that corruption thrives in Ukraine, but why it was necessary to put the chairman of the Supreme Court in jail is not very clear," Putin wondered.