UNITED NATIONS, September 4. /TASS/. All parties committed to achieving a peace settlement in Ukraine must consider and recognize the new territorial realities, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has emphasized.

"I want to underscore that Russia is prepared to engage in a political and diplomatic resolution of the crisis. However, it is crucial to recognize that for peace to be truly durable, all interested parties must acknowledge the new territorial realities that emerged after Crimea and four regions joined Russia. This acknowledgment is essential," he stated during a plenary session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine.

Nebenzya highlighted that the decision by the residents of Crimea, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, to reunify with Russia, "was not only a correction of historical injustices but also a reflection of the peoples’ will - an expression rooted in centuries of shared tradition, culture, language, and history."

He further asserted that the motivations behind this move should not be attributed to Russia’s actions, but should instead be understood as a consequence of the deliberate Russophobic policies of the neo-Nazi regime that came to power with the backing of certain Western nations - policies that left these regions with no other viable options.