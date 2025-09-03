Transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine to harm entire global economy — Putin

BEIJING, September 3. /TASS/. The transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine would cause enormous harm to the entire global economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that in the West, "those who are smarter" don't want to do this.

"Those who are smarter do not want [to take Russia’s frozen assets]. Yes, it is true, without any irony and without ‘attacking’ those who are stupider, because those who are smarter are people who deal with finances, economy. They understand that this will completely destroy all principles of international economic and financial activities, and will undoubtedly cause enormous harm to the entire global economy and international finance," Putin told a press conference devoted to results of his visit to China.

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said in late August that EU countries were experiencing a colossal shortage of funds to finance Ukraine in 2026, which is why many of them wanted to achieve the expropriation of Russian assets.

The largest portion of immobilized Russian assets, slightly more than 200 bln euro, is blocked with the Euroclear depository in Belgium. The depository has repeatedly spoken against the expropriation of assets, cautioning, among other things, that it could entail the seizure of European or Belgian assets by Russia through courts in other parts of the globe.