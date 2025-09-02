Putin floats potential for Russia-US nuclear cooperation in Slovakia

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Russia may start nuclear cooperation with the US on Slovak facilities in the future, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing.

The Russian leader recalled that he had already indirectly discussed the potential cooperation with the US on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). At the same time, Putin noted that this also concerns the Ukrainian side.

"The three of us could work on the Zaporozhye NPP. This does not concern Slovakia, though," he explained, adding that "this is a precondition for us to implement joint projects on the Slovak market as well." "Though our Rosatom company is a good and reliable partner to our colleagues in Slovakia," Putin added.

He recalled that the Paks NPP, built on a Soviet project, had been operating stably in the country, and was also "constantly, without any failures exporting fuel" to Hungary. "By the way, it would be wrong to switch from our fuel to a foreign one, of some third country, because of technological peculiarities," the Russian leader pointed out. He emphasized that he saw no point in doing so, as "such issues could always be discussed at the level of specialists."