Putin slams alleged Russian plans to attack Europe as a 'provocation'

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Europe’s statements about the alleged Russian plans to attack it are either a provocation or a sign of utter incompetence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing.

"They are constantly stoking hysteria that Russia is allegedly nurturing plans to attack Europe. I think that it is clear for same people that this is either a provocation or a sign of utter incompetence. Any sane person clearly realizes that Russia has never had, does not have, and will never have any intention to attack anyone," the Russian leader said.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian conflict was provoked by the West's behavior and added that Russia's main goal is to protect its interests.

"As for 'Russia's aggressive plans regarding Europe,' I'd like to emphasize once again that this is unfounded nonsense," the Russian president reiterated.