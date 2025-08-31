Washington realizes EU leaders seek to prolong Ukraine conflict — Russian official

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The US administration has come to see that EU leaders seek to prolong the Ukraine conflict, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy on cooperation with other counties, said.

"Even Washington now sees it—EU leaders are prolonging the conflict in Ukraine with impossible demands. The EU should stop sabotaging a real peace process. The EU should drop Biden’s failed logic. The EU should choose diplomacy, not false narratives," he wrote on the X social media platform, adding that "EU warmongers" had been exposed.

Earlier, the Axios news website reported, citing sources, that "Senior White House officials believe some European leaders are publicly supporting President Trump's effort to end the war in Ukraine, while quietly trying to undo behind-the-scenes progress since the Alaska summit."

According to Axios, "White House officials are losing patience with European leaders, whom they claim are pushing Ukraine to hold out for unrealistic territorial concessions by Russia." Moreover, "Trump aides contend the blame should fall on European allies, not on Trump or even Russian President Vladimir Putin."

Meanwhile, Axios noted that "the sanctions the US is urging Europe to adopt against Russia include a complete cessation of all oil and gas purchases — plus secondary tariffs from the EU on India and China, similar to those already imposed on India by the US."

Russia-US summit

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States held a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska on August 15. The meeting lasted about three hours, including a one-on-one in the US leader’s limo on the way to the summit’s venue and a closed-door event that also involved two delegation members on each side: Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represented Russia, while Secretary of State and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff represented the US. Addressing the media after the talks, Putin said that the Ukraine conflict had topped the summit’s agenda.

On August 18, Trump held a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders in Washington. He also called Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, the two leaders spoke in favor of the continuation of direct talks between Moscow and Kiev and discussed the possibility of increasing the level of delegations.