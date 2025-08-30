Merz saying Russia interferes in German affairs case for psychiatrists — MFA

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s remarks that Russia is interfering in Germany’s internal affairs through social media are "something for psychiatrists to look at," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

Her remarks came in response to Merz’s statement that Germany is effectively "in a conflict" with Russia, allegedly because Moscow is destabilizing the country and conducting interference operations online.

"I think this is something for psychiatrists to look at: Germany has been arming the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev for three years with weapons, including heavy military equipment, and now they are suddenly worried about social media," Zakharova said.