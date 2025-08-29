Russian Grad MLRS destroys Ukrainian army’s bunker with UAV teams in south Donetsk area

MARIUPOL, August 29. /TASS/. A Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) crew destroyed an underground concrete bunker with the personnel of the Ukrainian army’s elite Madyar’s Birds UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) unit in the south Donetsk area, the platoon commander with the call sign Talant from Russia’s Battlegroup East told TASS on Friday.

"While receiving an assignment, we got specified data that there were UAV operators in forest belts, namely, UAV operators from Madyar’s Birds. Correspondingly, the objective was to destroy them. We, naturally, examined the site, directed the gun and hit the target directly. They were in an underground concrete-made bunker. The rockets penetrated it and destroyed the target," the commander said.

There are quite a lot of Ukrainian operators of kamikaze drones and other UAVs in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup East. The Grad MLRS crew has equipped its combat vehicle with extra protection against enemy drones and splinters of shells that they drop, he added.