Russia reports destroying Ukrainian Neptune missile system with Iskander missile strike

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Russian military destroyed a Ukrainian Neptune long-range missile system in the Zaporozhye Region with an Iskander operational/tactical missile, the Russian Defense Ministry said as it released footage of the attack.

Earlier, Russia’s top brass announced destroying a Neptune missile system in a weekly report.

"As a result of an attack using the Iskander operational/tactical missile system with a high-explosive warhead, a Neptune missile system and a crew of 10 Ukrainian soldiers were wiped out," the ministry, releasing footage from Lyubitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region.