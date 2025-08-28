Kremlin points to frenzied anti-Russian campaign launched after Nord Stream blasts

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Western politicians and media outlets launched a frenzied campaign against Russia after a terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I would like to point to the frenzied campaign against Russia that was launched after the terrorist attack. It won’t be difficult to name the media outlets and Western politicians that made false and baseless accusations against our country," he noted.

Peskov added that Western intelligence agencies looking into the terrorist attack did not maintain contact with Russia.

Nord Stream explosions

On September 26, 2022, three strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines sustained enormous damage. The latter had not yet been put into operation. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow is certain that the Nord Stream sabotage was carried out with US support. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into an act of international terrorism.

The Die Zeit newspaper reported that German investigators had reportedly identified all the saboteurs behind the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. According to a probe by Die Zeit, the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and ARD television, German law enforcement agencies have identified seven suspects and issued arrest warrants for six Ukrainian nationals, while the seventh individual died in December 2024 during military operations in eastern Ukraine. The probe also confirmed suspicions that the saboteurs could have carried out the terrorist attack with support from the Ukrainian authorities.

On August 21, the German Prosecutor General’s Office announced that Ukrainian national Sergey Kuznetsov had been detained in Italy on suspicion of involvement in the pipeline blasts. A local court ruled that he should remain in custody. Kuznetsov denies involvement in the explosions and has rejected a proposal for voluntary deportation to Germany. A decision on his extradition may be made on September 3.