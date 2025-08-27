Russian Battlegroup West’s Tornado-S MLRS wipes out massed Ukrainian military hardware

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. A Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) crew of Russia’s Battlegroup West destroyed a site of amassed Ukrainian military equipment, armament and ammunition in its area of responsibility, the Defense Ministry of Russia told TASS on Wednesday.

"The target was uncovered by aerial reconnaissance that spotted amassed military equipment, armament and ammunition intended for supplying the Ukrainian combat group. The reconnaissance data was promptly transmitted to an artillery battalion’s command post. The crew readied the combat vehicle from the march, directed the gun at the target and made a salvo of 300mm shells. A reconnaissance group using an unmanned aerial vehicle confirmed the target’s destruction," the ministry said in a statement.

Tornado-S MLRS crews operate round the clock, striking remote and camouflaged sites of the Ukrainian army. Well-trained crews are prepared to open fire within several minutes after receiving target acquisition, the ministry said.

The Tornado-S MLRS is designed to destroy isolated and site targets. The MLRS is an effective weapon of support and is intended to strike enemy infantry, light fortifications and armor, artillery systems and surface-to-air missile systems. The rocket launcher is used both in defensive and offensive operations.