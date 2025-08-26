MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. A team of Knyaz Vandal attack drones from the Rubicon Testing Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies destroyed a US-made counterbattery radar station of the Ukrainian army in the Sumy Region, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Tuesday.

"During a ‘free hunt’ reconnaissance and patrol flight near the settlement of Mogritsa in the Sumy direction, a team of Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod FPV drones from the Russian Defense Ministry’s Rubicon Testing Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies uncovered an American-made AN/TPQ-36 mobile counterbattery radar station of Ukrainian nationalists in a small forest," the ministry said.

After making a decision, a kamikaze drone operator from the Rubicon Center "reliably destroyed the Ukrainian army’s American-made radar," it said.