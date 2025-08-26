Work on Russian Orbital Station does not rule out space cooperation with US — Manturov

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Work on the Russian Orbital Station project does not preclude the continuation of cooperation between Russia and the United States in space, and related areas remain on the agenda, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS CEO Andrey Kondrashov ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to Manturov, despite differing circumstances and sanctions, collaboration in the space sector continues in its previous format. He also reminded that the International Space Station (ISS) is planned to remain in use at least until 2028.

"Yes, we are carrying out our own work on the Russian Orbital Station project, but this does not preclude continued cooperation in space with American partners. <…> Therefore, all space-related directions remain on the agenda," Manturov said.

The recent negotiations between Roscosmos Director Dmitry Bakanov and US Secretary of Transportation - Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy were described by the Russian deputy prime minister as productive.

Earlier, during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump following the Alaska summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow and Washington have much to offer each other in various areas of cooperation, including trade, energy, digital technology, high technology, and space exploration.