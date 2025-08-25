Moscow working to build on progress made at Alaska summit, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. All parties must build on the successes achieved during the Russia-US summit in Alaska, and this is what Moscow is already doing, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Monday.

"Everyone should now build on the successes and developments achieved in Alaska, I reckon. This is what everyone should be focusing on right now. As you can see, Russia is actively pursuing this," she said.

The meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States took place at a military base in Alaska on August 15. The meeting lasted over three hours, with the two leaders first holding a one-on-one conversation in a car on their way to the venue of the talks. Their closed-door negotiations also involved Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Putin told the media after the talks that the parties had focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The Russian leader also called for turning the page in bilateral relations and resuming cooperation. Putin invited Trump to visit Moscow. The US leader, in turn, pointed to progress in the negotiation process but noted that the parties had not been able to agree on all issues.