Russian troops liberate Zaporozhskoye community in Dnepropetrovsk Region over past day

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Zaporozhskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Zaporozhskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,130 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,130 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 165 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 215 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 175 troops and two Western-made armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 275 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 240 troops, a tank and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 60 troops and a US-made armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ivolzhanskoye, Pavlovka, Kondratovka, Yunakovka and Yastrebinoye in the Sumy Region and the city of Sumy," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Volchansk, Veterinarnoye and Udy in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and two artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Blagodatovka, Olgovka and Borovskaya Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 215 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, among them four Western-made armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns, including a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two Western-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Fyodorovka, Markovo, Konstantinovka and Dronovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 175 personnel, two Western-made armored combat vehicles and a pickup truck in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot and a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 275 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Krasny Liman, Rodinskoye, Belitskoye, Dimitrov and Muravka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 275 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including three Western-manufactured pieces of armor and seven pickup trucks in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Uspenovka and Zelyony Gai in the Zaporozhye Region and Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, nine motor vehicles and four field artillery guns, including a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a materiel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 60 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 60 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoandreyevka and Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye Region, Shkhlyakhovoye, Tokarevka and Nikolskoye in the Kherson region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 60 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 12 motor vehicles and an American-made 155mm M777 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and four materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian UAV assembly, launch sites over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly, storage and launch sites over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the sites for the assembly, storage and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 139 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 151 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 151 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 151 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 665 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 79,473 unmanned aerial vehicles, 625 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,776 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,588 multiple rocket launchers, 28,902 field artillery guns and mortars and 40,372 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.