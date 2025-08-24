Kiev steps up attacks on Russian territory after Alaska summit — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Ukraine has increased the number of attacks on Russian territory after the Russia-US summit, which took place on August 15 in Alaska, with the number of attacks on civilian targets rising from 300 to 430 per day, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told Izvestia.

"Before the Alaska summit, we had about 300 attacks per day. Afterwards, the number increased to 400, and sometimes 420 to 430. The number of casualties has also increased due to the increase in massive drone strikes. About 90% of the casualties are victims of drones. In Donetsk, 21 people were injured due to a single HIMARS strike," the diplomat noted.

Miroshnik added that such strikes on civilian targets are deliberate and targeted. "This is a direct order to strike. The main goal is to make the population question the country's ability to protect them. In this case, it's terrorism. No country in the world is capable of defending itself against terrorism. Terrorism always targets the civilian population with the intention of having a political effect," he said.