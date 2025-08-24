MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The civilians of the Kursk Region detained by Ukraine in 2024 were de facto abducted and became hostages, at the moment there are still more than 20 people in Ukraine, said Vladimir Medinsky, Presidential Aide and head of the Russian negotiating group with Ukraine, wrote on Telegram.

"During the 2024 attack on the Kursk Region, the Ukrainian army detained civilians, mainly the elderly and pensioners. They offered to ‘help evacuate from under shelling’ and took them to Ukraine. Three months have passed, residents of the Kursk Region have not been returned, but in fact they are being exchanged in small groups for the people Ukraine needs. They were de facto abducted and became hostages," he said.

Medinsky also pointed out that Russia is "engaged in painful bargaining" for civilians detained by Ukraine in the Kursk Region to return to their homes. "Many have been returned. Eight of them today. According to various sources, there are still more than 20 people left," he added.-

Compare this to a similar situation in the Middle East, which has caused widespread outrage in the Western world. And what's the difference?" concluded Medinsky, adding an ancient Roman proverb in Latin, which translates as "what is allowed to Jupiter is not allowed to the bull.".