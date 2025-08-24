MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Kiev has again picked prisoners of war for a 146 for 146 swap, as Ukraine’s "exchange fund" is approaching zero, Vladimir Medinsky, Russian Presidential Aide and head of the Russian negotiating group with Ukraine, said on Telegram, adding Moscow holds thousands more Ukrainian POWs.

"According to the agreements reached in Istanbul, another exchange of prisoners of war took place. This time it’s 146 for 146. Kiev has again selected, this time from among 1,000 captured military men who appealed to [Vladimir] Zelensky. Apparently, there are very few of us left there, the ‘exchange fund’ of Ukraine is approaching zero. It’s good. We still have thousands of prisoners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he noted.

Medinsky also said that recently the Russian Military Historical Society handed over several thousand books to the institutions where Ukrainian prisoners of war are being held, including textbooks on the history of Russia in the 20th century and pamphlets about Bandera. "Let them make the most of their time. They'll clear their brains of garbage," he added.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that 146 Russian servicemen had been returned from the Kiev-controlled territory, and 146 Ukrainian prisoners of war had been transferred in return. Eight residents of the Kursk Region were also returned.