IN BRIEF: Lavrov talks security guarantees for Kiev, Zelensky with India’s top diplomat

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia believes that the principle of collective provision of security guarantees for Ukraine is quite relevant and natural now, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference after talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, in Moscow.

By voicing the idea of holding a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky actually tries to derail the settlement process with cheap comedy tricks, Russia’s top diplomat opined.

TASS has compiled key highlights from his statements.

On Putin’s visit to India

The Russian president may visit India later this year. "Today, we discussed upcoming events within the framework of this dialogue, including preparations for a visit of the Russian president to India by the end of this year," Lavrov said.

The presidents of Russia and India will review a major package of documents during the upcoming summit: "There are plans to prepare a substantial package of documents for this summit," he noted.

On the issue of legitimacy of Ukrainian leadership

The issue of the legitimacy of the signatory from the Ukrainian side will need to be resolved in the event of reaching an agreement with Kiev, Lavrov continued. "Our president has repeatedly said that he is ready to meet, including with Mr. Zelensky, provided that all issues that require consideration at the highest level will be well-developed, and experts and government ministers will prepare appropriate recommendations. And, of course, on the condition that when, I hope, it comes to signing future agreements, the issue of the legitimacy of the person who will sign these agreements for the Ukrainian side will be resolved," he explained.

According to Lavrov, the Kiev regime demonstrates that it is not seeking a just and lasting solution to the conflict. "The Ukrainian regime and its representatives comment on the current situation in a very specific way, directly showing that they are not interested in a sustainable, just and long-term settlement [of the conflict]," he said.

As regards a potential summit with Putin, Zelensky has not canceled his own decree of three years ago, which directly prohibits negotiations with the Russian leader, Lavrov recalled. "And clearly, his activity on the subject of organizing a summit with the Russian leader is aimed at showing his supposedly constructive focus on the settlement process, but in reality – simply replacing serious, difficult, hard work on agreeing on the principles of a sustainable resolution of the crisis with cheap comedy show tricks," Lavrov summarized.

On security guarantees for Ukraine

Russia views the principle of collective provision of security guarantees for Ukraine as quite relevant, the Russian foreign minister assured reporters. "We consider the principle of collective provision of [security] guarantees, which was laid down in Ukraine’s proposals (in Istanbul in 2022 — TASS), to be absolutely natural and relevant today," Lavrov said.

However, he continued, Moscow rejects security guarantees for Ukraine if they are built in the logic of Russia’s isolation and confrontation with it. "When <…> European countries followed Mr. Zelensky to Washington and there tried to advance their own agenda, which is aimed at ensuring that security guarantees that follow the logic of isolating Russia, uniting the Western world with Ukraine in order to continue the aggressive confrontational policy, containing Russia, meaning, of course, further attempts to inflict a strategic defeat on us, of course, this cannot evoke any feelings other than complete rejection," Lavrov explained.

Unilateral initiatives concerning security guarantees for Ukraine are a hopeless effort, the minister stressed. "Those principles, those security guarantees that were agreed upon, I emphasize, at the initiative of the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul in April 2022, are supported by us, were supported then and are supported today, because they are indeed based on the principle of collective security provision, on the principles of indivisible security. Everything else, all other unilateral approaches, are, of course, an absolutely futile undertaking," he stated.

Speaking about the possibility of foreign troops being deployed on Ukrainian territory, the Russian foreign minister stated that Moscow has always viewed this as unacceptable. "And I hope they understand that this would be absolutely unacceptable for Russia and for all sensible political forces in Europe," Lavrov said.

On Western interference in negotiation process

Lavrov expressed hope that Europe’s plot to derail the outcome of the Alaska summit will fail. "I very much hope that this plot will fail. We will continue to follow the course that the presidents of Russia and the United States clearly agreed upon during the meeting in Alaska and during subsequent telephone contacts," he said.

Statements from Europe that Ukraine is defending "European values" are a confession and an admission of what these values really represent, he maintained. "And when [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen and other officials in Brussels declare with pathos that Ukraine must be supported till the end because Ukraine is defending European values, well, here you go: this is a confession, an admission of what these ‘European values’ really are," the top Russian diplomat argued.

Meanwhile, actions of the West and the Kiev regime undermine efforts on the part of US President Donald Trump toward resolving the Ukraine conflict: "The goals still pursued by the current Ukrainian leadership, and they are certainly fueled by Western sponsors of the Kiev regime, are directed against the efforts being made by President Trump, with whom we are actively cooperating to find long-term, sustainable solutions to the conflict and eliminate its root causes," Lavrov stated.

And the actions of the "coalition of the willing" are aimed at undermining the nascent progress toward a Ukrainian settlement: "As for the motives that drive the so-called 'coalition of the willing', I see many signs that this activity is aimed precisely at undermining the progress that began to emerge clearly following the summit in Alaska and the contacts between representatives of the American administration and the Russian side that preceded it," Lavrov said.

On Russia-India cooperation

Russia and India have shown quite good results in cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector: "We have good results in cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector, in supplying Russian oil to the Indian market," Lavrov said.

Also, Russia and India are interested in implementing joint projects for the production of energy resources on Russian territory, the foreign minister noted. "We have a mutual interest in implementing joint projects to produce energy resources, including in the Russian Federation — in the Far East and on the Arctic shelf," he concluded.