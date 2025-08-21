Kiev continues terror against civilians while Russia, US seek to settle conflict — MFA

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Kiev regime continues to terrorize civilians despite efforts by Russia and the United States to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary.

"Against the backdrop of efforts by Russia and the United States to find ways of resolving the Ukrainian crisis, Kiev continues to terrorize peaceful Russian residents and shell civilian targets in our country," Zakharova said. "Over the past week, 156 Russian citizens have been injured by enemy drone strikes, including 15 killed – among them a child. Another 141 people were wounded, including 14 minors," the diplomat pointed out.